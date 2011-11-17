FRANKFURT Nov 17 Investor Nicolas Berggruen has reaffirmed his interest in buying Germany's Kaufhof chain of department stores, claiming in a newspaper interview that seller Metro AG has not granted equal access to the accounts.

Berggruen, who saved rival German department store chain Karstadt from insolvency, is one of three parties interested in Kaufhof, which is valued at between 2 and 2 billion euros ($2,7-$4.1 billion).

"We are the logical buyer because we could bring the two major German department store chains together under one roof," Berggruen said in the interview with Frankfurter Allegemeine Zeitung published on Thursday.

The current frontrunner in the sale process is Austrian property investor Signa, in which George Economou, the Athens-born founder of DryShips Inc, holds a minority stake, and the company has been granted access to Kaufhof's books.

"It has to be in the interests of all Metro shareholders to ensure an orderly sale process and to give all serious parties access to the data room," Berggruen was quoted as saying.

He added that he was told by Metro in an e-mail that Metro was hesitant to give Berggruen's offer serious consideration.

Berggruen also queried whether rival suitor Signa would have an interest in Kaufhof's operations, rather than just its real estate assets. ($1=0.739 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)