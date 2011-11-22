DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 22 Billionaire
investor Nicolas Berggruen has teamed up with buyout firm
Blackstone in his bid for Kaufhof, the department store chain
being sold by world number four retailer Metro.
Blackstone is supporting Berggruen as a real estate
investor, a spokesman for Berggruen said on Tuesday.
Sources close to Metro said the group was examining the
offer from Berggruen, who owns rival German department store
group Karstadt, and Blackstone and was in talks with all the
bidders.
Berggruen had previously criticised Metro for favouring an
offer from Austrian property group Signa and not offering all
interested bidders the same access to Kaufhof's
books.
Signa head Rene Benko has said he hopes to agree a deal in a
matter of weeks.
Along with Signa and Berggruen, a consortium led by former
KarstadtQuelle head Wolfgang Urban is interested in Kaufhof,
which Metro has valued at between 2 billion and 3 billion euros
($2.69-$4.04 billion).
Kaufhof, which has 140 stores in Germany and Belgium, was
put up for sale by departing Metro Chief Executive Eckhard
Cordes.
Finance chief Olaf Koch will take over the reins on Jan. 1
2012 and he is widely expected by analysts to follow Cordes'
strategy, which also envisages a sale of hypermarket chain Real
and, in the longer-term, possibly floating Media-Saturn, its
chain of consumer electronic stores.
($1 = 0.7425 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi. Writing by Victoria Bryan.
Editing by Jane Merriman)