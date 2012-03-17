FRANKFURT, March 17 Metro AG, the world's No.4 retailer, is not in a rush to resume efforts to divest its Kaufhof chain of department stores after suspending sales talks in January, its chief executive said.

"We still want to divest Kaufhof because we could create more value in the global expansion of our wholesale business with the capital that is tied up there (in Kaufhof). But as we said in January, we are not holding any sales talks for now," Olaf Koch told Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

"Kaufhof is going very well and is excellently managed, we are not under pressure to sell," he said, according to an excerpt of an interview to be published on Sunday.

Metro suspended the sale of Kaufhof, valued at 2-3 billion euros ($2.6-4.0 billion), in January saying potential buyers were struggling to raise funds.

The company, which is due to publish full-year 2011 financial results on Tuesday, has also been looking to sell its hypermarket chain Real as it seeks to focus on its cash-and-carry and electrical goods chains.

"Real is not yet where we want it to be, but the figures are going in the right direction. There is a lot of potential. Otherwise, we always said that we could imagine various options for Real," Koch said.

Asked whether he would be interested in buying any rival Karstadt department stores if they were put up for sale, he said: "We will take care of our own business first." ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Catherine Evans)