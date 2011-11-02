DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 2 Metro and Signa, an Austrian property company backed by Greek shipping magnate George Economou, are in early-stage talks over the German retailer's Kaufhof department stores, a source close to the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

Metro is also in talks with several other parties interested in Kaufhof, the source said, adding there was no formal due diligence process.

German daily Handelsblatt earlier reported Economou had placed an indicative 2.4 billion euro ($3.3 billion) bid through property firm Signa.

Another German paper reported billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen, who owns rival German department store group Karstadt, was also interested in taking over Kaufhof.

Metro, which has been looking to offload Kaufhof for some time, reiterated it was open for talks with parties interested in its department stores business.

Shares in Metro rose as much as 3.9 percent on Wednesday and were up 1.5 percent at 0944 GMT. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Victoria Bryan)