BRIEF-Bank Of Chongqing Co says Zhou Wenfeng resigned as a joint company secretary
* Zhou Wenfeng has resigned as a joint company secretary and an authorized representative of bank
April 24 Metro Land Corp Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 860 million yuan ($137.87 million)corporate bonds
* Says Q1 net loss of 66.2 million yuan versus net profit at 89 million yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jyj78v; link.reuters.com/kyj78v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2376 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Zhou Wenfeng has resigned as a joint company secretary and an authorized representative of bank
* Bank plans to conduct a non- public issuance of not more than 50 million offshore preference shares to raise proceeds not exceeding rmb5 billion
WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. President Donald Trump was set to meet with House Republicans on Tuesday to shore up support for the party's healthcare bill to replace Obamacare, increasing pressure to pass his first major legislative initiative despite rifts within their ranks.