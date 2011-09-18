FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Metro Chief
Executive Eckhard Cordes has the backing of the
Schmidt-Ruthenbeck family, which holds about 16 percent of
shares in the German retailer, a representative of the family
told a magazine.
"We actively and supportively followed the new direction of
Metro ... that was implemented by Cordes and will continue to
support him in this important assignment," German weekly Focus
cited Peter Kuepfer, who represents the Schmidt-Ruthenbeck
family on the supervisory board, as saying in an excerpt of an
article to be published on Monday.
He said the family has great interest in continuing working
with Cordes.
Sources told Reuters this week Cordes has lost the support
of the family behind investment group Haniel, which owns 34
percent of the company. Metro's supervisory board is due to
decide this autumn whether to extend Cordes' contract.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Hulmes)