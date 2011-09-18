FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Metro Chief Executive Eckhard Cordes has the backing of the Schmidt-Ruthenbeck family, which holds about 16 percent of shares in the German retailer, a representative of the family told a magazine.

"We actively and supportively followed the new direction of Metro ... that was implemented by Cordes and will continue to support him in this important assignment," German weekly Focus cited Peter Kuepfer, who represents the Schmidt-Ruthenbeck family on the supervisory board, as saying in an excerpt of an article to be published on Monday.

He said the family has great interest in continuing working with Cordes.

Sources told Reuters this week Cordes has lost the support of the family behind investment group Haniel, which owns 34 percent of the company. Metro's supervisory board is due to decide this autumn whether to extend Cordes' contract. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Hulmes)