FRANKFURT, March 18 German retailer Metro AG said the head of its Cash & Carry business, Frans Muller, is leaving the company on March 31 by mutual agreement, adding Chief Executive Olaf Koch will take on responsibility for the unit.

Metro has over 2,200 stores across the world ranging from cash and carries to electrical stores and department stores. Earlier this month, it cut its dividend for the first time and reported a fall in earnings as economic woes in Europe led shoppers to spend less at its stores. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)