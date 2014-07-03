DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 3 German retailer Metro AG denied it was considering a sale of its stake in Media-Saturn Holding, Europe's biggest electronics chain, rejecting a newspaper's interpretation of comments by a management board member.

"We merely said that we would by law have to look at any offer," a spokesman for Metro said on Thursday.

German daily Die Welt earlier said Metro was no longer ruling out a sale of its stake in Media-Saturn, citing Metro board member Pieter Haas. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)