DUESSELDORF, Germany Aug 29 Metro
shareholder Haniel called for an end to the row over control at
MediaMarkt-Saturn, the consumer electronics chain majority owned
by the German retailer, ahead of a meeting between investors on
Monday.
"We hope the shareholder meeting will clear the way for a
sensible working relationship," a Haniel spokesman said.
Metro owns 75 percent of MediaMarkt-Saturn, Europe's largest
consumer electronics retailer, with the remaining shares and a
blocking veto held by founders Erich Kellerhals and Leopold
Stiefel.
Metro chief executive Eckhard Cordes, due to meet Kellerhals
and Stiefel at MediaMarkt-Saturn's shareholder meeting, wants to
dissolve the veto, having said previously it was hindering both
the decision-making process and plans by MediaMarkt-Saturn to
move into the fast-growing online market. Cordes has said that
Kellerhals had blocked plans to buy two small online retailers.
The Haniel spokesman confirmed a report in German magazine
Spiegel that management had met with Kellerhals at the start of
August to discuss the row, but declined to comment further.
A spokesman for Kellerhals's investment vehicle Convergenta
declined to comment, while Metro was not available for comment.
Kellerhals has also previously indicated he would examine
offers to take a majority stake in MediaMarkt-Saturn jointly
with financial investors. However, Metro has said a sale of its
stake in MediaMarkt-Saturn was out of the question as the unit
was a key part of its portfolio.
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Dan Lalor)