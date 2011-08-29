DUESSELDORF, Germany Aug 29 Metro shareholder Haniel called for an end to the row over control at MediaMarkt-Saturn, the consumer electronics chain majority owned by the German retailer, ahead of a meeting between investors on Monday.

"We hope the shareholder meeting will clear the way for a sensible working relationship," a Haniel spokesman said.

Metro owns 75 percent of MediaMarkt-Saturn, Europe's largest consumer electronics retailer, with the remaining shares and a blocking veto held by founders Erich Kellerhals and Leopold Stiefel.

Metro chief executive Eckhard Cordes, due to meet Kellerhals and Stiefel at MediaMarkt-Saturn's shareholder meeting, wants to dissolve the veto, having said previously it was hindering both the decision-making process and plans by MediaMarkt-Saturn to move into the fast-growing online market. Cordes has said that Kellerhals had blocked plans to buy two small online retailers.

The Haniel spokesman confirmed a report in German magazine Spiegel that management had met with Kellerhals at the start of August to discuss the row, but declined to comment further.

A spokesman for Kellerhals's investment vehicle Convergenta declined to comment, while Metro was not available for comment.

Kellerhals has also previously indicated he would examine offers to take a majority stake in MediaMarkt-Saturn jointly with financial investors. However, Metro has said a sale of its stake in MediaMarkt-Saturn was out of the question as the unit was a key part of its portfolio. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Dan Lalor)