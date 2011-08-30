FRANKFURT Aug 30 German retailer Metro AG is pursuing plans for two small acquisitions to expand the online activities of its Media-Saturn consumer electronic chain after the purchases were blocked by an investor, a shareholder close to Metro said.

Media-Saturn Holding, 75 percent owned by Metro, planned to buy two small online start-ups - ibood, a site that offers one product at a knock-down price for 24 hours, and Rebuy, where people can sell second-hand goods.

At a meeting between Media-Saturn shareholders that dragged on late into Monday evening, Erich Kellerhals, who owns a blocking minority, vetoed plans for Media-Saturn to buy the two firms, shareholder sources close to both Metro and Kellerhals said on Tuesday.

"The talks were relatively far along," the source on the Metro side said, declining to comment further on the possible alternatives.

One option could be that the Metro group buys the firms itself.

The source on Kellerhals' side said he wanted Media-Saturn to concentrate on Redcoon, the online retailer acquired earlier this year to kickstart internet sales at Media-Saturn.

"Media-Saturn should not get bogged down by taking over small companies," the source said.

Metro declined to comment.

Relations between MediaMarkt founder Kellerhals and Metro have soured over recent months after Metro announced it wished to reform the voting system at Media-Saturn and thus remove Kellerhals' veto.

At the meeting, shareholders also agreed to renew the cash-pooling system, whereby Metro can take advantage of any excess liquidity in Media-Saturn, a source close to Metro said.

However Media-Saturn is not obliged to hand over excess cash to Metro, since Media-Saturn retains the option of investing the cash elsewhere, a source close to Kellerhals said.

Metro shares, which have lost 44 percent of their value this year on fears of lacklustre consumer spending, were trading up 0.07 percent at 30.22 euros ($43.75) at 1147 GMT.

($1 = 0.688 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)