FRANKFURT Aug 30 German retailer Metro AG
is pursuing plans for two small acquisitions to expand
the online activities of its Media-Saturn consumer electronic
chain after the purchases were blocked by an investor, a
shareholder close to Metro said.
Media-Saturn Holding, 75 percent owned by Metro, planned to
buy two small online start-ups - ibood, a site that offers one
product at a knock-down price for 24 hours, and Rebuy, where
people can sell second-hand goods.
At a meeting between Media-Saturn shareholders that dragged
on late into Monday evening, Erich Kellerhals, who owns a
blocking minority, vetoed plans for Media-Saturn to buy the two
firms, shareholder sources close to both Metro and Kellerhals
said on Tuesday.
"The talks were relatively far along," the source on the
Metro side said, declining to comment further on the possible
alternatives.
One option could be that the Metro group buys the firms
itself.
The source on Kellerhals' side said he wanted Media-Saturn
to concentrate on Redcoon, the online retailer acquired earlier
this year to kickstart internet sales at Media-Saturn.
"Media-Saturn should not get bogged down by taking over
small companies," the source said.
Metro declined to comment.
Relations between MediaMarkt founder Kellerhals and Metro
have soured over recent months after Metro announced it wished
to reform the voting system at Media-Saturn and thus remove
Kellerhals' veto.
At the meeting, shareholders also agreed to renew the
cash-pooling system, whereby Metro can take advantage of any
excess liquidity in Media-Saturn, a source close to Metro said.
However Media-Saturn is not obliged to hand over excess cash
to Metro, since Media-Saturn retains the option of investing the
cash elsewhere, a source close to Kellerhals said.
Metro shares, which have lost 44 percent of their value this
year on fears of lacklustre consumer spending, were trading up
0.07 percent at 30.22 euros ($43.75) at 1147 GMT.
($1 = 0.688 Euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Tom Kaeckenhoff in
Duesseldorf; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)