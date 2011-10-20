DUESSELDORF, Germany Oct 20 Five people have been arrested following a probe into suspected bribery at MediaMarkt, the consumer electronics unit of German retailer Metro .

A MediaMarkt manager, his wife and three business partners have been arrested, a spokesman for the investigating authorities said on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Media-Saturn holding company said the company would terminate the manager's employment and was considering claiming damages from those involved.

The arrests are linked to an investigation of 19 people over suspicions that 3.5 million euros ($4.8 million) slush money was paid in exchange for DSL internet contracts.

Investigators in July raided 20 offices and homes, including Media-Saturn headquarters in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, leading to the confiscation of computers and documents.

The arrests come as Metro is searching for a new chief executive and chairman.

Its shares were down 0.6 percent, in line with a 0.6 percent fall in the wider blue-chip index . ($1 = 0.725 euro) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Dan Lalor)