DUESSELDORF, Germany Oct 20 Five people have
been arrested following a probe into suspected bribery at
MediaMarkt, the consumer electronics unit of German retailer
Metro .
A MediaMarkt manager, his wife and three business partners
have been arrested, a spokesman for the investigating
authorities said on Thursday.
A spokesman for the Media-Saturn holding company said the
company would terminate the manager's employment and was
considering claiming damages from those involved.
The arrests are linked to an investigation of 19 people over
suspicions that 3.5 million euros ($4.8 million) slush money was
paid in exchange for DSL internet contracts.
Investigators in July raided 20 offices and homes, including
Media-Saturn headquarters in Ingolstadt, southern Germany,
leading to the confiscation of computers and documents.
The arrests come as Metro is searching for a new chief
executive and chairman.
Its shares were down 0.6 percent, in line with a 0.6 percent
fall in the wider blue-chip index .
($1 = 0.725 euro)
