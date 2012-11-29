FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF Nov 29 German retailer Metro is close to selling some of its hypermarket operations in eastern Europe to French rival Auchan, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Auchan will buy the eastern Europe operations of Metro's Real division, excluding stores in Turkey, for just over 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the sources said.

Metro and Auchan declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7746 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Matthias Inverardi; additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris; writing by Victoria Bryan)