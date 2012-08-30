* In talks over Real business in E.Europe, Turkey
* International bidders interested - source
* No deal imminent - source
* Metro shares rise 3.8 percent
By Matthias Inverardi
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 30 Germany's Metro AG
is in talks to sell its Real supermarket stores
outside its home market, two sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Thursday, joining the ranks of retailers looking
to slim down amid subdued consumer spending.
Outside Germany, Real is present in Poland, Russia, Romania,
Turkey and Ukraine.
Metro has long stated its wish to sell off Real and
department store chain Kaufhof to focus on its cash & carry and
consumer electronics stores, which it sees as having better
long-term growth prospects as they expand in emerging markets.
The sources said Metro was talking to several parties and
one said international bidders were involved, though cautioned
negotiations were at an early stage and a deal was not imminent.
Commerzbank analyst Juergen Elfers said a sale would allow
Metro to cut some of its debt, which stood at 8.2 billion euros
($10.3 billion) at the end of the first half.
He mentioned French retailer Auchan as a possible buyer. A
spokesman for the French firm declined to comment on Thursday.
Metro is not alone in wishing to sell operations in Poland
and Turkey. France's Carrefour is also reviewing the
future of its operations there, the group's CEO said as he
presented details of a turnaround plan on Thursday. He declined
to comment on Metro's Real.
Many retailers are looking to slim down in order to focus on
markets where they have leading positions and so maximise
profits in a faltering global economy.
Metro is still considering its options for Real, including a
sale, partial sale or keeping it within its portfolio, a
spokesman said on Thursday.
Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch had said in July he would
give an update on Real's future at the end of the third quarter.
A buyer for the German operations may be hard to find. Big
international retailers like Walmart and Delhaize
have already tried and failed to get a foothold in the
German grocery market, which is dominated by discounters like
Aldi and Lidl.
Shares in Metro were up 3.8 percent at 24.66 euros at 1100
GMT, against a 0.8 percent drop in the Dax index of
leading German shares.
Metro shares have lost a fifth of their value over the last
year as the economic climate worsens and shoppers rein in
spending. The group is in danger of dropping out of the Dax at
the next index reshuffle in September.