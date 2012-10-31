UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUESSELDORF, Germany Oct 31 Germany's Metro is considering splitting the international side of its Real hypermarkets into separate country units to make a potential sale of the division easier, sources told Reuters.
Metro has been trying to sell Real for years as part of a longer-term strategy to focus on cash and carry and MediaMarkt-Saturn, and Chief Executive Olaf Koch said on Tuesday that the retailer was assessing all options for the division.
There has been speculation over recent months that Metro would sell the non-German operations of Real, mostly based in eastern Europe. Outside Germany, Real is present in Poland, Russia, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine.
Metro declined to comment. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources