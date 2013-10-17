(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Q3 sales 15.5 bln euros, meet Reuters consensus
* Confirms guidance for EBIT slightly above prior year's 706
mln euros
* Like-for-like sales up 1 pct in Germany
BERLIN, Oct 17 German retailer Metro
reported third-quarter sales fell 2.1 percent as it took a hit
from volatile foreign exchange rates, but said it was cheered by
sales growth in its home market and upbeat for the key Christmas
period.
Europe's fourth-biggest listed retailer, which runs
supermarkets, department stores and Europe's biggest consumer
electronics chain, on Thursday reported third-quarter sales of
15.5 billion euros ($20.9 billion), meeting average analyst
forecasts.
Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch, who is trying to turn
around a group hit hard by the downturn in the independent
retail and hospitality industries, said improved sales,
particularly in Germany, showed the firm was on the right track.
Retail sales in Europe's largest economy Germany, now waiting
for a new government to be formed after an election victory by
Chancellor Angela Merkel's party last month, rose in August for
the first time in three months.
($1 = 0.7412 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)