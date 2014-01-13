Gap Inc names Breitbard as Banana Republic head
March 14 Gap Inc named Mark Breitbard as president and chief executive officer of its Banana Republic brand.
DUESSELDORF Jan 13 German retailer Metro reported disappointing trading over the key Christmas period on Monday as it said sales for the last three months of 2013 fell 3.3 percent, also hurt by negative currency effects.
Europe's fourth-biggest retailer, which runs cash and carries, supermarkets, department stores and the region's top consumer electronics chain, reported sales for the first quarter of its 2013/14 financial year of 18.7 billion euros ($25.57 billion), a rise of 1.1 percent after currency effects and divestments.
The sprawling group which runs over 2,200 outlets in 32 countries but gets just over two thirds of sales from Germany and other western European countries, has been divesting non-core businesses, cutting prices at its cash and carries, as well as revamping product ranges and investing in its delivery arm.
Chief Executive Olaf Koch said in a statement the sales development was still in line with the company's guidance for "slight absolute sales growth" for 2013/14.
($1 = 0.7314 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Matthias Inverardi)
ANTANANARIVO, March 14 Vanilla producers on the tropical island of Madagascar say a cyclone that killed 78 people has also damaged around 30 percent of the crop in the world's biggest producer.
BERLIN, March 14 Germany is not expected to introduce a new highway toll for cars until 2020, three years later than expected, the newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing government documents.