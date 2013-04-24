Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
April 24 Metro Inc, Canada's third-largest grocer, more than tripled its second-quarter earnings, helped by a after-tax one-time gain of C$266.4 million related to the sale of 10 million shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
The company's net earnings rose to C$366.8 million, or C$3.77 per share, from C$96.1 million, or 94 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.02 from continuing operations.
Sales fell 3 percent to C$2.51 billion.
Metro said in January it would sell nearly half its stake in Alimentation, a convenience store and gasoline station operator for nearly C$479 million.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.