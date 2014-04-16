April 16 Canadian grocer Metro Inc posted a higher-than-expected profit for the second quarter and the company raised its quarterly dividend by 20 percent.

Metro reported earnings of C$1.07 per share from continuing operations for the quarter ended March 15.

Analysts on average had expected C$1.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Metro raised its quarterly dividend to 30 Canadian cents per share. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)