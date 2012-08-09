Aug 9 Canada's third-largest grocery store Metro
Inc reported a nearly 14 percent rise in quarterly
profit on higher sales from its majority-owned ethnic food
retailer Marché Adonis.
Net earnings for the third quarter rose to C$144.4 million,
or C$1.43 per share, from C$127.1 million, or C$1.23 per share,
a year earlier.
Sales rose 3.8 percent to C$3.70 billion. Sales at
established stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 1 percent.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)