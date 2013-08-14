UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Aug 14 Metro Inc, a Canadian grocer, posted a 4 percent rise in third-quarter profit and said it will partner with Target Corp to operate the U.S. retailer's in-store pharmacies in Quebec.
Metro's net earnings rose to C$149.8 million, or C$1.55 per share from C$144.4 million, or C$1.43 per share, a year earlier. [ID: nCNWC4847a]
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.