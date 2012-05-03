* Q1 sales 15.6 bln eur, in line with forecasts

* Q1 EBIT loss 9 mln eur vs poll avg for profit 49.5 mln

* Says no longer plans to enter cash & carry in Indonesia

* CEO sees results improving in coming quarters

* Shares down 0.6 percent (Recasts, adds CEO, analyst comments)

By Victoria Bryan

FRANKFURT, May 3 Germany's Metro, the world's fourth largest retailer, slipped into a loss at the start of the year as it invested in new products and services to encourage cash-strapped shoppers in Europe to part with their cash.

Metro, which runs cash & carries, hypermarkets, consumer electronics and department stores, on Thursday reported an operating loss of 9 million euros ($11.8 million)for the first three months of 2012, confounding expectations for a profit of almost 50 million.

The Duesseldorf, Germany-based group said the first quarter result was hurt by heavy investments such as the website for its Media-Saturn chain of electronics stores -- an attempt to lure some of the increasing numbers of consumers who do their shopping online -- and also the delivery service at its cash & carry division.

"The first quarter is in no way indicative for the rest of the year," Chief Executive Olaf Koch said, highlighting that the period only accounts for about 5 percent of annual profits.

"For the second quarter, we want to make progress on sales and deliver an improvement in earnings," he added.

Silvia Quandt analyst Mark Josefson said he believed the investment would pay off in the coming quarters.

"The delivery service is going great guns and the expansion of their own brand range should be supportive going forward," he said.

Other analysts said however that new plans by the group to scrap expansion in Indonesia, cut its capex budget and strip costs out of its headquarters were telling.

"This is a clear sign that Metro did not expect such a poor earnings development for the first quarter at the end of March," Commerzbank analyst Juergen Elfers said.

Shares in Metro, which have lost 51 percent of their value over the last year as consumer caution hit its profits last year, were down 0.6 percent at 1151 GMT.

WITHIN THE RANGE

Metro, which gets 68 percent of its sales from western Europe, confirmed a forecast that profits would be on last year's level of 2.37 billion euros although Koch admitted that even a fall of up to 5 percent would still be within the range.

"I see 'roughly in line with last year' as being a bit below rather than a bit above," Silvia Quandt's Josefson said.

In order to focus on existing markets, Metro said it had decided to scrap plans to set up a cash & carry business in Indonesia, where it had originally planned to open its first store this year to serve the country's massive population of over 238 million people.

"Indonesia is very attractive from a macro point of view but we need to bundle our resources for China, Turkey and Russia before we move into new markets," Koch said.

Metro will also cut its capex budget by 200 million euros to 1.8 billion, open fewer stores than planned in 2012 and strip around 100 million euros of costs out of its headquarters.

For the first quarter, Metro reported sales up 2.2 of 15.6 billion euros, in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1=0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Noah Barkin and Sophie Walker)