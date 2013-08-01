FRANKFURT Aug 1 German retailer Metro said the insolvency of former subsidiary Praktiker had hurt it to the tune of over 30 million euros ($39.84 million).

"That comes from our role as both a tenant and service provider," Chief Executive Olaf Koch said on Thursday after the group earlier reported second-quarter results.

Metro acts as the landlord for 40 Praktiker stores in Germany. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)