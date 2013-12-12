COLOGNE Dec 12 German retailer Metro
will keep a majority stake in its Cash & Carry Russia business
if it decides to proceed with an initial public offering, Chief
Executive Olaf Koch said on Thursday.
Koch made the comments at a news conference after Metro
reported results for the shortened 2013 business year.
Sources familiar with the deal told Reuters last month Metro
could list up to a quarter of the business in London by the
second quarter of 2014.
Koch also said Metro had seen the positive sales trend of
the nine months to September continue in the current quarter,
the most important for the retailer in the run-up to the busy
Christmas trading period.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)