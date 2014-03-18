UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 18 German retailer Metro has put on ice a plan for a stock market listing of a stake in its Russian wholesale business because of market turmoil over the crisis in Ukraine.
The company was hoping to raise at least 1 billion euros ($1.39 billion) by selling a quarter of its Russian cash-and-carry operation in a London initial public offering (IPO) organised by Goldman Sachs and Sberbank.
Reuters reported earlier this month that the IPO was unlikely to go ahead given the crisis in Ukraine, which has sent the value of Russian assets tumbling and hit sentiment on world markets.
Metro continues to pursue its plans for an IPO but does not see conditions on capital markets as appropriate "in light of the recent political developments", a spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources