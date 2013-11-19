DUESSELDORF Nov 19 Europe's fourth-biggest
retailer Metro AG is considering a stock market
listing of a minority stake in its Russian unit to help fund
its expansion, the company said on Tuesday, confirming an
earlier Reuters exclusive.
Metro said it wanted to maintain long-term control of the
business, a spokesman said in a written statement, stressing no
formal decisions had been made on the issue.
Market and banking sources told Reuters a stock offering for
the Russian unit, which runs 70 big-box Cash & Carry outlets,
could be worth more than $1 billion.
Sberbank and Goldman Sachs are likely to be
working with Metro on the IPO, the sources said. A floation is
likely to be in London, two sources said, but is not likely to
happen this year.