DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 20 German retailer
Metro said Joel Saveuse, head of its hypermarkets
business and a former contender for the chief executive role at
the group, would step down on March 31.
Frenchman Saveuse, who turned 59 in February, was credited
with turning around the Real hypermarkets business and was
labour representatives' preferred choice for chief executive of
the Metro group after the resignation of Eckhard Cordes at the
end of last year.
He stepped aside, however, to allow the group's board to
promote then financial chief Olaf Koch to the role.
Saveuse's contract had been due to run until end-April 2013.
