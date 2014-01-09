DUESSELDORF Jan 9 Germany's Metro has
rejected an offer for its Vietnam cash and carry business,
reported to be from CP Group, the conglomerate run by Thai
billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont.
"Our Vietnam business is not for sale," a Metro spokesman
said on Thursday, adding Metro had rejected unspecified offers.
Dow Jones news agency, citing unnamed sources, reported
earlier that CP Group remained interested in the business worth
more than $500 million despite Metro's rejection of its initial
offer.
Europe's fourth-biggest retailer, which runs cash and
carries, supermarkets, department stores and the region's top
consumer electronics chain, is slimming down and cutting costs
to try to revive its fortunes.
Metro, which runs over 2,200 outlets in 32 countries but
gets just over two thirds of sales from Germany and other
western European countries, has been divesting non-core
businesses, cutting prices at its cash and carries, as well as
revamping product ranges and investing in its delivery arm.
Metro shares jumped in November after it said it might list
up to a quarter of its Cash & Carry Russia business on the stock
market this year.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Emma Thomasson;
Editing by David Holmes)