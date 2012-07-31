FRANKFURT, July 31 German retailer Metro
reported second-quarter profit ahead of expectations
and said measures to cut costs and drive earnings were having a
positive effect.
The group - which runs cash & carries, hypermarkets,
department stores and electrical goods shops - reported earnings
before interest, tax and special items (adjusted EBIT) of 314
million euros ($384.4 million), compared with analysts'
forecasts for 300 million.
Sales met expectations at 15.8 billion euros.
"We have picked up speed despite the headwind. We remain
convinced that we can achieve an EBIT roughly at the prior
year's level," Chief Executive Olaf Koch said in a statement on
Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8168 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)