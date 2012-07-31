FRANKFURT, July 31 German retailer Metro reported second-quarter profit ahead of expectations and said measures to cut costs and drive earnings were having a positive effect.

The group - which runs cash & carries, hypermarkets, department stores and electrical goods shops - reported earnings before interest, tax and special items (adjusted EBIT) of 314 million euros ($384.4 million), compared with analysts' forecasts for 300 million.

Sales met expectations at 15.8 billion euros.

"We have picked up speed despite the headwind. We remain convinced that we can achieve an EBIT roughly at the prior year's level," Chief Executive Olaf Koch said in a statement on Tuesday.

