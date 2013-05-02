* Q1 sales 15.5 bln euros vs Reuters poll average 15.47

FRANKFURT, May 2 German retailer Metro AG managed to scrape a profit in the first quarter thanks to improved business at its consumer electronic stores and supermarkets in Germany, making up for weak spending elsewhere in Europe.

Europe's weak economy has especially hurt sales at Metro's cash and carry stores, its biggest division and which sells to trade customers such as hotels and restaurants.

But while much of Europe remains in the doldrums, Germany has proved more resilient, with consumer sentiment more upbeat going into May than at any point in the past 5-1/2 years due to a robust jobs market and expectations of wage rises.

At Metro's Media-Saturn chain - Europe's largest retailer of electrical goods - sales in Germany rose 5.1 percent, helped by growing online sales. Sales at its Real supermarkets open more than a year rose 1.5 percent in Germany.

Metro said its Kaufhof chain of department stores had taken market share in the first months of 2013, with like-for-like sales in Germany up 1.1 percent, despite the weather.

A long harsh winter has hit clothing retailers hard, as shoppers both stayed away from stores and were not interested in buying spring clothing ranges.

German sales of textiles, clothes, shoes and leather goods dropped a real 12.7 percent in March, the steepest fall since May 2009, according to data out this week.

Overall, Metro swung to a profit before interest, tax and special items (EBIT) in the first three months of its shortened business year of 14 million euros ($18.5 million), against analyst forecasts for a loss of 13.7 million.

The group maintained an outlook for operating profit, not including special items, to fall in its shortened financial year to end-September and for sales to increase moderately.

The group usually makes over 60 percent of its earnings in the last three months of the calendar year.

Metro, which runs more than 2,200 outlets in 32 countries, gets just over two-thirds of sales from Germany and other western European countries. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Jane Merriman)