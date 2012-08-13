Aug 13 Moody's Investors Service has downgraded
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority's (MARTA) $1.43
billion third indenture sales tax revenue bonds to A1 from Aa3
on Monday.
Moody's cited contraction of pledged revenues, and prolonged
strain on the system's operations.
Moody's also said the lower priority on payments of the
third lien compared with payments first and second lien bonds
was another reason for the downgrade.
Moody's also affirmed the Aa2 ratings assigned to $365
million of outstanding first and second trust indenture sales
tax indenture bonds, and revised the outlook on all of MARTA's
outstanding debt to stable from negative.