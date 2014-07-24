BRIEF-Immigon says got 21 eur/shr for 3 pct RBI stake
* Immigon announces successful completion of the disposal of 9.92 million shares in raiffeisen bank international ag through an accelerated bookbuilding; sales price set at eur 21.00 per share
MANILA, July 24 Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co (Metrobank), the Philippines' second-biggest lender by assets, said it would raise up to 20 billion pesos ($462 million) through an offer of long-term negotiable certificates of deposits.
The timing of the offering will be determined after regulatory approvals have been received and subject to market conditions, Metrobank told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Metrobank has raised 22.5 billion pesos this year from Basel III-compliant Tier 2 notes, including 6.5 billion pesos from this week's offering to institutional and retail investors.
The bank said it would use the extra cash to capitalise on growth opportunities in the expanding domestic economy.
($1 = 43.3 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Immigon announces successful completion of the disposal of 9.92 million shares in raiffeisen bank international ag through an accelerated bookbuilding; sales price set at eur 21.00 per share
* CEO John Strangfeld's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.3 million versus $4.84 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nk2tZw) Further company coverage:
* Bank of Canada's Schembri: clearly there's been strong demand for housing in Toronto, Vancouver; demand from foreign residents part of increase