WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 Britain's Metro Bank Plc said on Wednesday it appointed Monique Melis as an independent non-executive director to its board.
Melis, who serves as global head of regulatory consulting at Duff & Phelps, will join Metro's board with immediate effect.
Her appointment brings the number of directors on Metro's board to 11, including eight independent directors, the bank said. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.