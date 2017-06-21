June 21 Britain's Metro Bank Plc said on Wednesday it appointed Monique Melis as an independent non-executive director to its board.

Melis, who serves as global head of regulatory consulting at Duff & Phelps, will join Metro's board with immediate effect.

Her appointment brings the number of directors on Metro's board to 11, including eight independent directors, the bank said. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)