LONDON, July 23 New British lender Metro Bank
expects to make its first profit and list on the London Stock
Exchange next year, its founder and Chairman Vernon Hill told
Reuters.
Metro Bank opened in 2010 as Britain's first new retail bank
for more than a century and has grown its deposit base and
lending at a rapid rate. However, it has yet to make a profit.
"We expect to make a profit next year and our plan is to do
an IPO (initial public offering) on the London exchange next
year. We're not ready to commit to an exact date but I certainly
expect it to happen in the first half of next year," Hill said.
