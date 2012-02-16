UPDATE 2-HSBC's 2016 profit slumps 62 pct on writedowns, HK shares slide
* 2016 pre-tax profit $7.1 bln vs $14.4 bln analysts' estimate
MANILA, Feb 16 Full year ending Dec. 31, 2011.
(in billion pesos)
Net income 11.03 vs 8.37
Net interest income 29.41 vs 26.39
Note: Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co is the Philippines' second biggest lender by assets.
($1 = 42.8 pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)
* 2016 pre-tax profit $7.1 bln vs $14.4 bln analysts' estimate
LONDON, Feb 21 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* FY consolidated net profit doubled in size for second consecutive time to 3.2 million euros ($3.39 million) in 2016 (2015: 1.6 million euros; 2014: 0.8 million euros)