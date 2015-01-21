BRIEF-Prospect Park Capital says will not receive milestone payment held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
LONDON Jan 21 New British lender Metro Bank increased lending by 112 percent in 2014 as it continued to pick up customers from its more established rivals.
Metro Bank, which launched in 2010 as Britain's first new high street lender for more than a century, said its lending amounted to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) in 2014. Loans to business customers made up almost half of total lending.
Customer deposits grew by 118 percent to 2.9 billion pounds.
The bank made a loss after tax in the fourth quarter of 8.9 million pounds, its sixth successive quarter of declining losses, which it said reflected investment in staff, infrastructure and technology. ($1 = 0.6622 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Anjuli Davies)
NEW YORK, March 29 Trading volume for emerging market debt rose 9 percent last year to $5.167 trillion, according to a survey of 45 leading investment and commercial banks in 90 emerging market countries.