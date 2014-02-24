JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 Metrofile Holdings Ltd : * Says HEPS for the period ended 31 December 2013 expected to be 20% higher

i.e. 14.4 cents per share. * Says metrofile's EPS have been impacted by the insurance claim i.r.o the

Kwa-Zulu Natal fire, * Range for EPS is broader and is expected to be between 39 pct and 49 pct higher than previous corresponding period