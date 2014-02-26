JOHANNESBURG Feb 26 Metrofile Holdings Ltd : * Says 6 month ended 31 December revenue 11.5% up to R314,0 million * Says six mnths ended December 31 HEPS 20.0% to 14,4 cents per share * Says EBITDA 15,5% up to R104,2 million * Says six mnths ended December 31 interim dividend up 55.6 pct to 7,0 cents per share * Metrofile remains optimistic of continued growth across all business units