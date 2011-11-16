* Q4 net C$0.84 vs C$0.88 last year
* Revenue up 3.8 pct at C$2.66 bln
* Same-store sales rise 3.2 pct
TORONTO, Nov 16 Metro Inc MRUa.TO said on
Wednesday rising sales helped boost quarterly profit after
excluding costs related to closing two facilities.
Canada's third-largest grocery store operator closed a meat
processing plant in Montreal and a warehouse in Toronto to
improve operational efficiency, incurring C$20.2 million in
closure costs.
Excluding those costs, adjusted earnings in its fourth
quarter ended Sept. 24 rose 7.5 percent to C$100.4 million.
Revenue rose 3.8 percent to C$2.66 billion. Sales at the
company's established stores, a key measure for retailers, rose
3.2 percent.
Net income dropped to C$86.1 million ($84.2 million), or 84
Canadian cents a share, from C$93.4 million, or 88 Canadian
cents, the year earlier.
Metro shares were up 0.7 percent at C$49.85 in early
trading on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$1.023 Canadian)
(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Arnav Das Sharma
in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)