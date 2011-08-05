MANILA Aug 5 Philippine conglomerate Metro
Pacific Investments Corp said it plans to spend around
190 billion pesos ($4.5 billion) to expand its power, water,
toll road and hospital management businesses over the next five
years.
The capital spending would be mostly funded internally,
particularly at its power and water utilities, and a small
portion may be financed through bank credit.
"We have received offers from various banks to have a credit
facility of up to 10 billion pesos to support our capex and
acquisition program," company President Jose Ma. Lim told
reporters.
The Philippine flagship of Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd
raised 8.64 billion pesos last month from a private
placement of 2.4 billion shares, managed by CLSA Ltd (CRLPp.PA)
and J.P. Morgan Securities Ltd .
The group's power arm Manila Electric Co was
planning spending of about 101 billion pesos to diversify into
power generation and expand and upgrade its power distribution
business over four years.
Its water utility Maynilad Water Services Inc will spend
about 40 billion pesos to reduce leakages in its pipeline that
covers the West franchise area of Manila, add new customers and
build new sewerage plants.
Shares of Metro Pacific fell 2.5 percent on Friday as the
broader market index lost 1.4 percent amid a global
equities sell-off.
($1 = 42.350 Philippine Pesos)
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)