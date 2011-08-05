MANILA Aug 5 Philippine conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp said it plans to spend around 190 billion pesos ($4.5 billion) to expand its power, water, toll road and hospital management businesses over the next five years.

The capital spending would be mostly funded internally, particularly at its power and water utilities, and a small portion may be financed through bank credit.

"We have received offers from various banks to have a credit facility of up to 10 billion pesos to support our capex and acquisition program," company President Jose Ma. Lim told reporters.

The Philippine flagship of Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd raised 8.64 billion pesos last month from a private placement of 2.4 billion shares, managed by CLSA Ltd (CRLPp.PA) and J.P. Morgan Securities Ltd .

The group's power arm Manila Electric Co was planning spending of about 101 billion pesos to diversify into power generation and expand and upgrade its power distribution business over four years.

Its water utility Maynilad Water Services Inc will spend about 40 billion pesos to reduce leakages in its pipeline that covers the West franchise area of Manila, add new customers and build new sewerage plants.

Shares of Metro Pacific fell 2.5 percent on Friday as the broader market index lost 1.4 percent amid a global equities sell-off. ($1 = 42.350 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)