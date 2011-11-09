Nov 9 Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2011.
(in billion pesos)
Net income 3.44 vs 2.59
Core net income 3.95 vs 2.94
Revenue 16.06 vs 13.55
EPS (basic, peso) 15.78 vs 12.87
Metro Pacific raised its 2011 core income guidance to 5
billion Philippine pesos ($116 million), nearly 30 percent
higher than in 2010, from a previous estimate of 4.8 billion
pesos, Chairman Manuel Pangilinan said in a statement.
Note: Philippine conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp
is a unit of Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd
. It has interests in water utility, power distribution
via Manila Electric Co , infrastructure, toll roads via
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp , and healthcare.
($1 = 43.1 pesos)
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco in Manila)