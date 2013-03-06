FRANKFURT, March 6 Deutsche Telekom said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) did not object to the planned merger of its T-Mobile USA business with MetroPCS before a regulatory deadline ran out.

It added it still needed approval by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and MetroPCS's shareholders, who are due to meet on April 12.