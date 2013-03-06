Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
FRANKFURT, March 6 Deutsche Telekom said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) did not object to the planned merger of its T-Mobile USA business with MetroPCS before a regulatory deadline ran out.
It added it still needed approval by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and MetroPCS's shareholders, who are due to meet on April 12.
* U.S. financial markets "robust" after Trump election-executive
March 9 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, has approached South Korean chip maker SK Hynix Inc to explore a joint bid for Toshiba Corp's memory chip unit, the Nikkei reported, citing sources.