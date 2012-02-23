Feb 23 MetroPCS Communications posted higher fourth-quarter revenue and earnings, sending its shares up nearly 7 percent.

The wireless operator for cost-conscious consumers said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose to $362 million from $315 million a year earlier. This compared with an estimate of $329.8 million from Robert W. Baird analyst Will Power.

Net income rose to $91 million, or 25 cents per share, from $14 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.24 billion from $1.07 billion, in line with the average estimate from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)