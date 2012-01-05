* Qtrly consolidated net subscriber additions of 197,000
* Says Q4 churn 3.7 pct compared with 3.5 pct last year
Jan 5 MetroPCS saw a slight
increase in churn and said it added 197,000 subscribers during
the fourth quarter.
Churn, a measure of customer attrition, was 3.7 percent for
the period, compared with 3.5 percent in the year-ago period,
the company said in a statement.
The provider of wireless services to cost-conscious
consumers ended the quarter with over 9.3 million subscribers
with a 7 percent increase in gross additions, the company said.
On a sequentail basis, quarterly churn fell by 80 basis
points, as improved network performance and seasonal demand
helped the company hold on to customers.
Shares of the company closed at $8.79 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)