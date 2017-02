April 26 MetroPCS Communications posted a fall in quarterly profit, hurt by h igher costs.

Net income for the wireless operator fell to $21 million, or 6 cents per share, from $56 million, or 15 cents per share, a year ago.

It added 132,000 new subscribers, resulting in a 7 percent increase in total subscribers from a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $1.27 billion from $1.19 billion last year. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)