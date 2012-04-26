(Adds details from conf call, analyst comments, update share move)

* Q1 EPS $0.06 vs est $0.17

* Q1 rev $1.27 bln vs est $1.29 bln

* Shares fall as much as 13 pct

By Sruthi Ramakrishnan

April 26 MetroPCS Communications Inc said it will expand its high-speed networks and launch more smartphone handsets this year as it looks to tackle slower-than-expected subscriber additions that hurt the company's profit in the first quarter.

MetroPCS and rival Leap Wireless International, which cater to cost-conscious customers, have been facing the heat as bigger rivals such as Sprint Nextel Corp and Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile USA enter the low-cost phone market.

Carlos Slim's cellphone giant America Movil is also giving stiff competition to MetroPCS and Leap through its Tracfone Straight Talk plan.

MetroPCS expects the transition to smartphones to boost average revenue per user (ARPU) -- up 14 cents to $40.56 in the first quarter -- and compensate for falling customer growth.

"Subscriber growth is getting hard to come by for everyone in the market. While the leaders are making a relatively graceful transition from subscriber growth to pricing growth, the smaller players are not," Bernstein Research analyst Craig Moffett told Reuters.

Leap reported ARPU of $42.59, up 8.2 percent, while Sprint's ARPU was $59.88.

MetroPCS added 131,654 new subscribers to end the first quarter with 9.4 million subscribers, against the 236,000 to 400,000 expected by analysts.

Churn -- or customer defection rate -- remained flat at 3.1 percent for MetroPCS.

Leap Wireless also posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday as churn increased.

LTE BUILDOUT

MetroPCS expects to bring out at least two LTE devices this year, and has announced a low cost 4G LTE service plan.

"We anticipate the first wave of affordable 4G LTE smartphones to be introduced prior to the back-to-school season," Chief Operating Officer Tom Keys said on a conference call with analysts.

Citi analyst Michael Rollins said the company is benefiting from its deepening smartphone penetration.

Rollins, however, remained neutral on the stock, saying the company's 4G Smartphone strategy is misaligned with its success as a low-cost provider.

The company said it had built about 80 percent of its 4G LTE network and had over 580,000 4G LTE subscribers at the end of the first quarter.

"We anticipate covering our full CDMA footprint with 4G LTE base stations by the middle of the third quarter," COO Keys said.

Shares of MetroPCS, after sliding as much as 13 percent, were trading down 9 percent at $7.20 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Leap's shares were down 20 percent at $6.16 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Anil D'Silva)