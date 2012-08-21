Aug 21 MetroPCS Communications Inc
announced a promotional $55 4G LTE service plan that offers
unlimited talk, text and data, after Verizon Wireless and AT&T
launched plans targeting heavy data users.
The $55 price tag is for a single connection and families
can get this offer for $50 per month on the their second, third
and fourth connections, the company said in a statement.
AT&T Inc in July announced a new type of family plan
that would significantly raise its fees for data services, such
as mobile Internet.
Verizon Wireless, the biggest U.S. mobile operator, said in
June it would offer unlimited calls and texts for $40 per month.
The company is also letting customers use their data allowance
for up to 10 devices for another $60 per month.
MetroPCS's cheapest 4G plan is its $40 per month plan
offering unlimited talk, text and data, in which the internet
speed falls after the usage of 250MB, according to the company's
website.
The company also launched its first 4G smartphone, LG Motion
4G, powered by Android's latest 4.0 platform, also known as Ice
Cream Sandwich.