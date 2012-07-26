PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 15
Feb 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 26 Mobile phone service provider MetroPCS Communications Inc posted a higher quarterly result, boosted by growth in service revenue.
Net income rose to $148.8 million, or 41 cents per share, from $84.3 million, or 23 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue for the second quarter rose 6 percent to $1.28 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.