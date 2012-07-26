July 26 Mobile phone service provider MetroPCS Communications Inc posted a higher quarterly result, boosted by growth in service revenue.

Net income rose to $148.8 million, or 41 cents per share, from $84.3 million, or 23 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the second quarter rose 6 percent to $1.28 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)