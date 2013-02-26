Feb 26 Mobile phone service provider MetroPCS Communications Inc's quarterly net profit fell 65 percent.

Net income fell to $31.7 million, or 9 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $91.3 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company, which is in the process of being acquired by Deutsche Telekom AG unit T-Mobile USA, earned 11 cents per share.