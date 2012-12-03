NEW YORK Dec 3 Sprint Nextel Corp is unlikely to make a counter offer for MetroPCS Communications Inc , as the third-largest U.S. wireless company focuses on closing its agreed $20.1 billion deal with Japan's Softbank Corp , three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Sprint thinks that making a bid for MetroPCS, which agreed to a takeover by Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile U.S.A, would complicate the ongoing regulatory review of its deal with Softbank, the people said.

Sprint, however, remains interested in U.S. consolidation and may revisit a potential deal after it secures approval for the proposed investment by Softbank, the people said. The people asked not to be named because the matter is not public.

Representatives for Softbank and Sprint declined to comment.