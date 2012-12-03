NEW YORK Dec 3 Sprint Nextel Corp is
unlikely to make a counter offer for MetroPCS Communications Inc
, as the third-largest U.S. wireless company focuses on
closing its agreed $20.1 billion deal with Japan's Softbank Corp
, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Sprint thinks that making a bid for MetroPCS, which agreed
to a takeover by Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile
U.S.A, would complicate the ongoing regulatory review of its
deal with Softbank, the people said.
Sprint, however, remains interested in U.S. consolidation
and may revisit a potential deal after it secures approval for
the proposed investment by Softbank, the people said. The people
asked not to be named because the matter is not public.
Representatives for Softbank and Sprint declined to comment.