Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK Feb 24 Sprint Nextel Corp walked away from a potential $8 billion purchase of smaller rival MetroPCS Communications after Sprint's board vetoed the deal on Wednesday, according to CNBC.
Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, CNBC reported that MetroPCS shareholders would have received Sprint shares and debt.
The deal would have given MetroPCS one third ownership of the combined company and a 30 percent premium over the price of MetroPCS shares on Wednesday, the day the companies had expected to announce the deal, according to the report.
The two companies had been working on a potential deal for months, according to CNBC.
MetroPCS declined comment and a Sprint representative was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew and Brad Dorfman in Chicago)
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)